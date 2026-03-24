Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Up 7.5% – Should You Buy?

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $49.5790. 914,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,591,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Zacks Research cut Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Amkor Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

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Amkor Technology Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $222,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,784.16. The trade was a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $609,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,958.75. This trade represents a 80.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,585,875. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 100.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,012 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,712,000 after buying an additional 1,407,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth $53,702,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 305.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,574,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,313 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 38.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,541,000 after purchasing an additional 985,727 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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