Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Up 11,326.5% in March

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 113,122 shares, a growth of 11,326.5% from the February 26th total of 990 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 384,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMADY traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $57.48. 928,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,922. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

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Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut Amadeus IT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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About Amadeus IT Group

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Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company’s platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus’s product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

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