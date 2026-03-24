Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 302,977 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $73,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,301,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,039,528,000 after buying an additional 58,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 88.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,050,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,968,000 after buying an additional 1,433,393 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Align Technology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,267,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,898,000 after acquiring an additional 350,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,521,000 after acquiring an additional 407,559 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,035,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, EVP John Morici sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,508,611.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,346.47. This represents a 49.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of ALGN opened at $180.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $208.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.30. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.17%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $218.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

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