Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 97,650 shares, a growth of 8,992.2% from the February 26th total of 1,074 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Alger 35 ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:ATFV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.01. 13,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,160. Alger 35 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.24 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64.

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Institutional Trading of Alger 35 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alger 35 ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alger 35 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alger 35 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alger 35 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alger 35 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $249,000.

About Alger 35 ETF

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

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