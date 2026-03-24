Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $69.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $176,758.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,039.54. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $794,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,887.95. This represents a 41.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 56,945 shares of company stock worth $3,204,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 80.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.