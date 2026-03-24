AGI (NYSE:AGBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AGI (NYSE:AGBK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.66 million.
Here are the key takeaways from AGI’s conference call:
- Customer and financial growth — Active customers rose 73% to 6.7 million, loan balances grew 44% to BRL 34.9 billion, full-year revenue was BRL 10.7 billion (+46.8%), and net income reached BRL 1.05 billion with a 35.8% ROE.
- Hybrid model and tech/AI focus — The combination of a proprietary core, >1,100 Smart Hubs and planned AI investments is presented as a structural advantage that management says will drive further efficiency and cross-selling (company cites large cost- and time-savings from early AI use).
- INSS operational disruptions — Two agreements with INSS and related audit processes caused temporary suspensions that reduced 4Q origination; operations resumed mid‑January 2026 but the episode represents a regulatory/operational risk that investors should note.
- Credit mix and asset quality — Secured loans account for 86% of the portfolio, NPLs >90 days rose to 3.7% (attributed to private payroll mix and the origination pause), with a coverage ratio of 189.4%, which management says remains below sector averages.
- Funding and capital position — Deposits increased 50% to BRL 37.8 billion with diversified funding (51% institutional), capital adequacy exited 2025 at 15.5% (management estimates ~19% pro forma including IPO proceeds that will appear in Q1 2026).
AGI Stock Down 3.9%
Shares of NYSE AGBK traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 229,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,945. AGI has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $12.21.
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AGI Company Profile
Our mission is to revolutionize financial services for the largest and fastest growing segment of Brazil’s population: individuals who have been underserved by incumbent banks and have not been effectively reached by digital-only banks. We seek to make credit and banking solutions more accessible and affordable for the Brazilian consumers who we believe need it the most, including social security beneficiaries and private and public sector workers. We have designed a unique value proposition for this population, who may be older, have a lower income, be less tech-savvy or have less access to education.
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