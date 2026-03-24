AGI (NYSE:AGBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AGI (NYSE:AGBK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.66 million.

Here are the key takeaways from AGI’s conference call:

Get AGI alerts:

Customer and financial growth — Active customers rose 73% to 6.7 million, loan balances grew 44% to BRL 34.9 billion, full-year revenue was BRL 10.7 billion (+46.8%), and net income reached BRL 1.05 billion with a 35.8% ROE.

— Active customers rose 73% to 6.7 million, loan balances grew 44% to BRL 34.9 billion, full-year revenue was BRL 10.7 billion (+46.8%), and net income reached BRL 1.05 billion with a 35.8% ROE. Hybrid model and tech/AI focus — The combination of a proprietary core, >1,100 Smart Hubs and planned AI investments is presented as a structural advantage that management says will drive further efficiency and cross-selling (company cites large cost- and time-savings from early AI use).

— The combination of a proprietary core, >1,100 Smart Hubs and planned AI investments is presented as a structural advantage that management says will drive further efficiency and cross-selling (company cites large cost- and time-savings from early AI use). INSS operational disruptions — Two agreements with INSS and related audit processes caused temporary suspensions that reduced 4Q origination; operations resumed mid‑January 2026 but the episode represents a regulatory/operational risk that investors should note.

— Two agreements with INSS and related audit processes caused temporary suspensions that reduced 4Q origination; operations resumed mid‑January 2026 but the episode represents a regulatory/operational risk that investors should note. Credit mix and asset quality — Secured loans account for 86% of the portfolio, NPLs >90 days rose to 3.7% (attributed to private payroll mix and the origination pause), with a coverage ratio of 189.4%, which management says remains below sector averages.

— Secured loans account for 86% of the portfolio, NPLs >90 days rose to 3.7% (attributed to private payroll mix and the origination pause), with a coverage ratio of 189.4%, which management says remains below sector averages. Funding and capital position — Deposits increased 50% to BRL 37.8 billion with diversified funding (51% institutional), capital adequacy exited 2025 at 15.5% (management estimates ~19% pro forma including IPO proceeds that will appear in Q1 2026).

AGI Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE AGBK traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 229,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,945. AGI has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AGBK. Oppenheimer started coverage on AGI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AGI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of AGI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on AGI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGI

AGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to revolutionize financial services for the largest and fastest growing segment of Brazil’s population: individuals who have been underserved by incumbent banks and have not been effectively reached by digital-only banks. We seek to make credit and banking solutions more accessible and affordable for the Brazilian consumers who we believe need it the most, including social security beneficiaries and private and public sector workers. We have designed a unique value proposition for this population, who may be older, have a lower income, be less tech-savvy or have less access to education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.