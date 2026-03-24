Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$38.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities set a C$41.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

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Ag Growth International Price Performance

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$25.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$473.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$17.93 and a 1 year high of C$44.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.35.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 9th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of C$389.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ag Growth International

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Ag Growth International Inc manufactures portable and stationary grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment, and grain drying systems. The company operates mainly in Portable handling, permanent handling, storage and conditioning, livestock, and manufacturing sectors. Some of its brands are batco, wheatheart, westfield, storm, rem, hi roller, union iron, hsi, tramco, ptm, vis, nuvision, twister, grain guard, airlanco, westeel, frame, and entringer.

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