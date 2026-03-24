Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $206.43 and last traded at $205.37. 26,812,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 37,806,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.68.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. China Renaissance began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $334.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,251,000. Stance Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 25,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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