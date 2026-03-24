Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by M & L Capital Management Ltd

M & L Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 135,200 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.2% of M & L Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. M & L Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Positive Sentiment: AMD is in advanced talks to supply ~10,000 MI355 AI accelerators to Korean AI startup Upstage — a potential meaningful international AI‑accelerator win that would diversify customers away from Nvidia and strengthen AMD’s presence in South Korea’s national AI buildout. Article Title

AMD is in advanced talks to supply ~10,000 MI355 AI accelerators to Korean AI startup Upstage — a potential meaningful international AI‑accelerator win that would diversify customers away from Nvidia and strengthen AMD’s presence in South Korea’s national AI buildout. Positive Sentiment: AMD joined the Optical Compute Interconnect (OCI) multi‑source agreement alongside hyperscalers and peers — positioning the company to shape future data‑center interconnect standards and remain relevant in large AI cluster designs. Article Title

AMD joined the Optical Compute Interconnect (OCI) multi‑source agreement alongside hyperscalers and peers — positioning the company to shape future data‑center interconnect standards and remain relevant in large AI cluster designs. Positive Sentiment: AMD is deepening ties with Samsung on HBM memory supply and exploring foundry cooperation (MOU), which could help mitigate memory bottlenecks that are critical for AI GPU ramp. This supports AMD’s datacenter roadmap if supply can be secured. Article Title

AMD is deepening ties with Samsung on HBM memory supply and exploring foundry cooperation (MOU), which could help mitigate memory bottlenecks that are critical for AI GPU ramp. This supports AMD’s datacenter roadmap if supply can be secured. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑term consumer/PC action: a Ryzen price cut ahead of a rumored refresh gave the stock a near‑term lift — useful for near‑term volume but not necessarily indicative of datacenter traction. Article Title

Short‑term consumer/PC action: a Ryzen price cut ahead of a rumored refresh gave the stock a near‑term lift — useful for near‑term volume but not necessarily indicative of datacenter traction. Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: multi‑silicon inference clouds and broader AI demand (e.g., startup Gimlet Labs’ traction) underline sustained multi‑vendor opportunities, which can benefit AMD over the medium term but also increase competitive complexity. Article Title

Industry context: multi‑silicon inference clouds and broader AI demand (e.g., startup Gimlet Labs’ traction) underline sustained multi‑vendor opportunities, which can benefit AMD over the medium term but also increase competitive complexity. Negative Sentiment: Bernstein upgraded Nvidia and Broadcom and explicitly advised owning NVDA/AVGO while avoiding AMD — that analyst stance increases selling pressure/relative underweight flows and is an immediate headwind for sentiment. Article Title Article Title

Bernstein upgraded Nvidia and Broadcom and explicitly advised owning NVDA/AVGO while avoiding AMD — that analyst stance increases selling pressure/relative underweight flows and is an immediate headwind for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: HBM supply constraints remain a key risk; coverage has also flagged Samsung’s growing role in AMD’s supply chain as both supportive and a potential competitive channel for influence — this can cap near‑term ramps if inventory is tight. Article Title

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

AMD stock opened at $202.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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