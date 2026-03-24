abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.
abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Trading Down 1.6%
NASDAQ:AGEM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,726. abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $224.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.43.
abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Company Profile
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