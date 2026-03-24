abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:AGEM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,726. abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $224.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.43.

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The abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (AGEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund actively invests in dividend paying companies from emerging markets, selected based on proprietary quality and fundamental factors. AGEM was launched on Feb 18, 2025 and is issued by Abrdn.

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