190,799 Shares in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF $EVSM Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 190,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,000. Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF comprises about 2.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $2,784,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

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Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EVSM opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $50.88.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.1151 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

(Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (EVSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated tax-exempt municipal bonds, rated investment grade and with a portfolio maturity of less than three years. EVSM was launched on Dec 19, 2018 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

Further Reading

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