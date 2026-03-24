14,371 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Purchased by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of SJM opened at $98.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.87. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.32%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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