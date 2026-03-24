12,315 Shares in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $76.87.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 98.13%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Todd J. Rinke sold 7,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $547,807.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 26,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,231.45. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $150,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,803.16. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 51,369 shares of company stock worth $3,769,012 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Further Reading

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