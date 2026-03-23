Zimmer Biomet’s (ZBH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.20.

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Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $88.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.59.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $967,803.84. The trade was a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15,705.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,571,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,158,000 after buying an additional 3,548,998 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,097,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,015,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,867,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,685,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8,892.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,009,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Further Reading

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