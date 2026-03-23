Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zenas BioPharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

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Zenas BioPharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBIO opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. Zenas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($3.32).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Leon O. Moulder, Jr. purchased 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 423,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,863.80. This trade represents a 15.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 25,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $584,662.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 347,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,280. The trade was a 8.07% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 202,845 shares of company stock worth $3,747,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 60.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,861,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 703,838 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 41.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 13.9% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Zenas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,667,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Zenas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $38,402,000.

Zenas BioPharma News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zenas BioPharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and a $44 price target for Zenas BioPharma, a reaffirmation that can support longer-term investor interest despite other negative headlines. HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO)

HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and a $44 price target for Zenas BioPharma, a reaffirmation that can support longer-term investor interest despite other negative headlines. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published detailed forward EPS models (FY2026–FY2030) outlining updated multi‑year loss assumptions; these give investors a clearer roadmap for expected cash burn and timeline to potential improvement but are forecasts rather than company actions. ZBIO analyst estimates (MarketBeat)

HC Wainwright published detailed forward EPS models (FY2026–FY2030) outlining updated multi‑year loss assumptions; these give investors a clearer roadmap for expected cash burn and timeline to potential improvement but are forecasts rather than company actions. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded Zenas BioPharma from “hold” to “strong sell,” a headline that can accelerate outflows from more conservative holders. Zacks.com

Zacks downgraded Zenas BioPharma from “hold” to “strong sell,” a headline that can accelerate outflows from more conservative holders. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut near‑term EPS estimates across multiple quarters and fiscal years (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2029), materially widening projected losses for 2026–2028 versus prior forecasts; earnings downgrades typically pressure shares as they reduce near‑term visibility into profitability. ZBIO analyst estimates (MarketBeat)

HC Wainwright cut near‑term EPS estimates across multiple quarters and fiscal years (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2029), materially widening projected losses for 2026–2028 versus prior forecasts; earnings downgrades typically pressure shares as they reduce near‑term visibility into profitability. Negative Sentiment: Recent posted quarterly results showed a large EPS miss, reinforcing analyst downgrades and increasing near‑term uncertainty around execution and cash needs. ZBIO company/earnings information (MarketBeat)

About Zenas BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

Further Reading

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