Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 36,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 528% from the previous session’s volume of 5,760 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.9160.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YUEIY

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 1.0%

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

(Get Free Report)

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS: YUEIY) is one of the world’s leading footwear manufacturers, specializing in the design, development, production and distribution of athletic, casual and performance footwear. As an original design manufacturer (ODM) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the company partners with many of the globe’s most recognizable sportswear brands, providing end-to-end solutions that range from material sourcing and prototype development to mass production and quality assurance.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad spectrum of footwear categories, including running shoes, basketball sneakers, outdoor footwear and lifestyle models.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.