YSS (NYSE:YSS) Trading 8.6% Higher – Here’s Why

YSS (NYSE:YSS – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.8810. Approximately 961,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,530,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YSS shares. Citigroup started coverage on YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of YSS in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of YSS in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of YSS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YSS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

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YSS Stock Performance

About YSS

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers’ complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense’s (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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