Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 838.65 and last traded at GBX 839, with a volume of 4877382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 884.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WIZZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 1,250 to GBX 900 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 750 to GBX 1,000 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,171.67.

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Wizz Air Stock Down 4.8%

About Wizz Air

The firm has a market cap of £870.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,227.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,192.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air operates a fleet of over 250 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 63.4 million passengers in our 2025 financial year. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. Wizz Air has also been recognized as the “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” between 2021-2025 by World Finance Sustainability Awards. In 2025, Wizz Air topped the major airlines’ emissions ranking, as presented by Cirium, an aviation analytics company, thanks to its work reducing emissions intensity.

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