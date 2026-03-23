William Wallace Mcmullen Buys 2,500 Shares of Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) Stock

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) Director William Wallace Mcmullen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,856,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,993,828. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Wallace Mcmullen also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, William Wallace Mcmullen purchased 3,215 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $43,820.45.

On Thursday, March 19th, William Wallace Mcmullen purchased 3,570 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00.

Mach Natural Resources Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. 457,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,406. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of -0.24. Mach Natural Resources LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Mach Natural Resources ( NYSE:MNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $387.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.31 million. Mach Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mach Natural Resources LP will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.4%. This is an increase from Mach Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mach Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 120.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,814,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 115.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 391,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 209,993 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,578,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mach Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $7,630,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Mach Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $3,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mach Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Mach Natural Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mach Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mach Natural Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

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About Mach Natural Resources

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Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

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