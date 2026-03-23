Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors Invests $4.31 Million in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000. Mastercard accounts for 2.1% of Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,181,341,000 after purchasing an additional 955,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 55,868.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,541,880,000 after buying an additional 13,397,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,725,317,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,944,000 after buying an additional 629,941 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $739.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 1.2%

MA opened at $496.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $443.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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