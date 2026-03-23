Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors Invests $4.31 Million in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000. Mastercard accounts for 2.1% of Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,181,341,000 after purchasing an additional 955,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 55,868.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,541,880,000 after buying an additional 13,397,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,725,317,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,944,000 after buying an additional 629,941 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mastercard News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major strategic deal — Mastercard agreed to acquire BVNK for about $1.8 billion, strengthening its stablecoin and digital-asset infrastructure capabilities, a direct revenue/strategic growth catalyst as the company pushes deeper into crypto-enabled payments. Stablecoin Strategy: Mastercard to Acquire BVNK for US$1.8bn
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — BNP Paribas Exane raised Mastercard from “neutral” to “outperform” and set a $600 price target, a bullish signal that can attract buyers and support near-term momentum. BNP Paribas Exane Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish research/valuation views — recent analyst and independent commentary (e.g., Seeking Alpha) highlight Mastercard’s high margins, transaction growth, and multi-year EPS runway, reinforcing the long-term investment case. Mastercard: You Swipe, I Win
- Neutral Sentiment: Legal update — London’s Court of Appeal has allowed Mastercard and Visa to appeal a ruling that their default merchant interchange fees breach competition law; the decision preserves the right to challenge the judgment but leaves the underlying antitrust risk unresolved. Allowed to Appeal UK Ruling
- Neutral Sentiment: Value/price-check coverage — several pieces examine whether the recent pullback makes MA a buy, noting solid fundamentals but some short-term share weakness versus historical highs; useful context for longer-term investors but not an immediate catalyst. Is Mastercard Offering Value After Recent Share Price Weakness?
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term market pressure — articles and market note flow highlight that Mastercard (and peers Visa/AmEx) have seen recent selling/“roughing up,” and some traders are positioning this as a buy-the-dip situation; that selling pressure can keep volatility and cap near-term upside. Why Mastercard Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard
Mastercard Stock Up 1.2%
MA opened at $496.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $443.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.07%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.
Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.
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