Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors Invests $13.60 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 162,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,602,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.15 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

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