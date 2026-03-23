Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 971,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,046,661 shares.The stock last traded at $8.7550 and had previously closed at $8.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

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Weibo Stock Up 1.0%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.13.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $473.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.28 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 25.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 706.0%. Weibo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $16,693,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 25.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,983,000 after acquiring an additional 934,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Weibo by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 698,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 497.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,045,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 522,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

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Weibo Corporation operates one of China’s leading social media and microblogging platforms under the brand name Weibo. Launched in August 2009 by Sina Corporation, Weibo enables users to create, share and engage with short-form posts in real time. The platform supports text, images, videos and live streams, and offers features such as trending topics, hashtag campaigns and public discussion forums to facilitate user interaction and content discovery.

Weibo’s product suite extends beyond basic social networking to include digital content services such as live streaming, online games, value-added messaging and e-commerce integrations.

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