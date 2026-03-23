Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 85,687 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,818,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,687 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $80,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 38,200.0% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

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Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.1928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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