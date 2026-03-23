Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.37 and last traded at $78.6610. 471,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,621,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.35.

Wayfair News Roundup

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on W shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Wayfair Trading Up 6.3%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 26,950 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $2,125,277.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $13,333,096.78. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,071,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 200,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,839,032. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 890,494 shares of company stock worth $86,493,261. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 826.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,817,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,125,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $117,973,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Wayfair by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,294,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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