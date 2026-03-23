Wall Street Zen Upgrades Haleon (NYSE:HLN) to Buy

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

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Haleon Stock Down 1.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

HLN opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Haleon has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLN. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Haleon by 60.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Haleon by 167.4% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Haleon by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Haleon by 293.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haleon

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group’s consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

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