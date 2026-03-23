Wall Street Zen Downgrades Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) to Sell

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on ASST. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Strive in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Strive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Strive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Strive in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

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Strive Price Performance

Shares of Strive stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 17.08. Strive has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $268.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($4.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Strive had a negative return on equity of 122.88% and a negative net margin of 7,335.00%.

Insider Transactions at Strive

In other Strive news, CEO Matthew Ryan Cole bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,960. This trade represents a 190.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Pham bought 6,214 shares of Strive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $50,084.84. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,084.84. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 39,114 shares of company stock worth $575,102 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASST. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Strive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strive

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities, Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

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