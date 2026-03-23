Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.90 and last traded at $151.4790. 5,311,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 5,716,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vistra from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.87.

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Vistra Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 5.32%.The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Vistra by 7.1% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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