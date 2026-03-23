Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 44,076 Shares

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 44,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $7,928,390.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,064,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,447,969.56. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.18, for a total transaction of $9,809,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $9,233,500.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $8,373,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $8,862,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $8,315,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $10,077,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 1,883 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $215,339.88.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $2,259,600.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,917 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $657,970.40.

On Friday, December 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $2,202,400.00.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR stock traded up $9.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.39. The stock had a trading volume of 559,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,309. Vicor Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $209.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICR. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICR

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vicor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Vicor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 13.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vicor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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