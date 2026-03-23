Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $13.23. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $13.2540, with a volume of 990,589 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VET shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

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Vermilion Energy Stock Down 6.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.74 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 34.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,592,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,328 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,174,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,512,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,489 shares during the last quarter. LM Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. LM Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,772,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 830,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 631,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion’s upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion’s product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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