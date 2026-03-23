Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.9050, with a volume of 103078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Veris Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Veris Residential in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veris Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRE

Veris Residential Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Veris Residential had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 56,666 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,968,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veris Residential by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 949,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc (NYSE: VRE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and management of high-quality, Class A multifamily residential communities. As a pure-play residential REIT, Veris Residential offers a range of apartment homes designed to appeal to both urban and suburban renters seeking modern living spaces enhanced with amenities and services.

The company’s portfolio consists of contemporary apartment buildings that feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

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