Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT is Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 454,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 8.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $126,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $259.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $298.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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