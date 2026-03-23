Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 286,654 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,325% from the previous session’s volume of 20,111 shares.The stock last traded at $6.7150 and had previously closed at $10.32.

Key Headlines Impacting Valneva

Here are the key news stories impacting Valneva this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Topline efficacy above 70% supports the vaccine’s clinical promise and potential commercial value if approved. Pfizer-Valneva Lyme disease shot shows more than 70% efficacy in late-stage trial

Topline efficacy above 70% supports the vaccine’s clinical promise and potential commercial value if approved. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer says it is confident in the data and both companies plan to push toward regulatory discussions/approval efforts, which could preserve the vaccine’s pathway even after the missed statistical goal. Pfizer ‘Confident’ in Valneva-Partnered Lyme Vaccine Despite Missed Primary Endpoint

Pfizer says it is confident in the data and both companies plan to push toward regulatory discussions/approval efforts, which could preserve the vaccine’s pathway even after the missed statistical goal. Neutral Sentiment: Companies say the trial under-accumulated Lyme cases (low incidence), which affected statistical power; regulators may ask for additional analyses or clarifications rather than an immediate rejection. Pfizer’s Lyme vaccine results set up tricky regulatory path

Companies say the trial under-accumulated Lyme cases (low incidence), which affected statistical power; regulators may ask for additional analyses or clarifications rather than an immediate rejection. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets report the mix: strong efficacy signal but failure to meet the trial’s prespecified statistical threshold — this creates a complex regulatory and communications task for both companies. Pfizer, Valneva Report Strong Efficacy Data From Lyme Vaccine Trial

Multiple outlets report the mix: strong efficacy signal but failure to meet the trial’s prespecified statistical threshold — this creates a complex regulatory and communications task for both companies. Negative Sentiment: Missing the primary statistical goal raises short-term regulatory and commercial uncertainty; investors are repricing Valneva given its smaller size, reliance on partner execution, and potential delays or extra requirements before approval.

Missing the primary statistical goal raises short-term regulatory and commercial uncertainty; investors are repricing Valneva given its smaller size, reliance on partner execution, and potential delays or extra requirements before approval. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: heavy trading and a steep share decline reflect immediate investor concern about the vaccine’s path and Valneva’s valuation — increased volatility and near-term downside risk.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Valneva Trading Down 37.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $560.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

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Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases. Headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France, the company applies inactivated whole-cell and recombinant technology platforms to address public health needs. Valneva’s research and development efforts span a range of viral and bacterial pathogens, with an emphasis on travel-related and emerging infectious diseases.

Among its marketed products, Valneva offers IXIARO®/JESPECT® for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® for the prevention of cholera and diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli.

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