uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $31.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QURE. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of uniQure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

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uniQure Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $15.88. 353,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,520. uniQure has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $993.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 174.03% and a negative net margin of 1,236.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $630,592.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,260.04. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $174,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at $557,575.92. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,645. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in uniQure by 509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

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uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

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