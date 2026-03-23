UBS Group Begins Coverage on MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTN Group Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of MTN Group stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. MTN Group has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

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About MTN Group

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MTN Group (OTCMKTS: MTNOY) is a multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in the mid-1990s as Mobile Telephone Networks, the company has grown into one of the largest mobile network operators serving consumers, businesses and governments across Africa and the Middle East. MTN is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and also trades over‑the‑counter in the United States under the symbol MTNOY.

The company’s core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed‑line and broadband offerings, and enterprise solutions such as cloud, connectivity and managed services.

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