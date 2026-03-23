Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. $SVM

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,352,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.61% of Silvercorp Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 163.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,301,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 264,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 18.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

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Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

SVM stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.41 and a beta of 0.92. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $11.00 target price on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals company engaged in silver, lead and zinc production. The company’s core operations are located in the provinces of Henan and Guangxi in the People’s Republic of China, where it operates several underground mining and milling facilities. Silvercorp focuses on low‐cost, high‐grade silver projects, producing concentrates that are sold to smelting partners under long‐term offtake arrangements.

The company’s principal assets include the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, which hosts multiple sub‐district mines, and the GC and HPG silver‐lead‐zinc projects in Guangxi Province.

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