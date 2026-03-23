Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $10.59 Million Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,037 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.19% of ESCO Technologies worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESE. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 58.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 141,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 52,379 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 33,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,771,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESE opened at $261.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.31. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.78 and a 52-week high of $291.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.17.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $289.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.30 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESE. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. CJS Securities upgraded ESCO Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ESCO Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers’ critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO’s solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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