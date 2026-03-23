Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $10.26 Million Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 183.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,530 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.55% of Trupanion worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $75,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Gallagher sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $140,105.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,903.24. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 21,502 shares of company stock worth $585,510 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of TRUP opened at $26.21 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.89 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Trupanion from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trupanion

Trupanion Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

Further Reading

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