Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys New Position in TriMas Corporation $TRS

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 243,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.60% of TriMas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,673,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,925,000. Alpha Wave Global LP raised its stake in TriMas by 363.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 342,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 268,510 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in TriMas by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 427,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 257,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at about $7,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research cut TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriMas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

TriMas Price Performance

TriMas stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. TriMas Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($139.97) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.96 million. TriMas had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

TriMas Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

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