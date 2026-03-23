True Wealth Design LLC Has $12.63 Million Position in Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,081 shares during the quarter. Simplify MBS ETF makes up about 3.7% of True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 1,555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 309,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 298,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter.

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Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $49.47 on Monday. Simplify MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46.

Simplify MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%.

(Free Report)

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS. MTBA was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Simplify.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report).

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