Traders Purchase Large Volume of WAVE Life Sciences Put Options (NASDAQ:WVE)

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,553 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,963 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WAVE Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WAVE Life Sciences

In related news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 3,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $43,416.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 408,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,908.70. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Francis sold 33,194 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $499,569.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,098.35. This represents a 34.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,748 shares of company stock worth $907,809. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 6,729.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 1,156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.69. 1,253,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. WAVE Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of -1.77.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). WAVE Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 478.35% and a negative return on equity of 85.69%. The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

WAVE Life Sciences Company Profile

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WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington’s disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

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