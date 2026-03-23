Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 12,586 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical volume of 6,345 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFAI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

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Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Up 18.6%

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

FFAI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.32. 173,643,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,862,086. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 5.38. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 2,174.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI) is an American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer focused on the development and production of high-performance intelligent electric vehicles. Leveraging a proprietary modular platform, the company aims to deliver a seamless and connected driving experience by integrating advanced hardware with its in-house software architecture. Faraday Future’s vehicles are designed to offer luxury appointments, customizable digital displays, and autonomous driving capabilities, positioning the company in the premium segment of the EV market.

Since its founding in 2014, Faraday Future has unveiled its flagship FF 91 model, showcasing rapid acceleration, long-range battery performance, and over-the-air software updates.

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