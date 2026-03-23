Top Space Stocks To Consider – March 23rd

GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of companies whose primary business or significant operations involve space-related activities—such as satellite manufacturing and operations, launch services, ground systems, space-based communications, or space tourism and in‑orbit services. Investors treat them as a thematic sector play tied to long-term technological growth but also to high capital intensity, regulatory and technical risk, and exposure to large aerospace contractors as well as specialized pure‑play firms and ETFs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

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GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

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AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

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Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

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Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

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