Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $115.89, but opened at $123.00. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $124.97, with a volume of 7,147 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tokyo Electron currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Tokyo Electron Stock Up 9.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.46. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.30). Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Tokyo Electron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.895-3.895 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tokyo Electron Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

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Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) is a Japan-based manufacturer of equipment and services for the semiconductor and flat-panel display industries. The company develops, produces and sells a broad range of wafer fabrication tools used across front-end and back-end semiconductor processes, including equipment for etch, deposition, thermal processing, wafer cleaning and inspection, as well as production systems for advanced packaging and assembly. In addition to semiconductor tools, Tokyo Electron supplies production equipment and process solutions for flat-panel displays and related display technologies.

Beyond capital equipment, Tokyo Electron provides lifecycle services such as installation, maintenance, spare parts, process support and software solutions aimed at maximizing tool uptime and process yield.

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