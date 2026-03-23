Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.86, but opened at $41.42. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $40.7925, with a volume of 51,666 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKOMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Zacks Research raised Tokio Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Tokio Marine Trading Up 10.5%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.15.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $15.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

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Tokio Marine is a Tokyo‑headquartered insurance group with roots in the late 19th century and is one of Japan’s largest insurers. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates to provide a broad suite of insurance and risk‑management services. Tokio Marine’s operations encompass both life and non‑life insurance businesses and are organized to serve individual policyholders, commercial clients and institutional customers.

The group’s core products and services include property & casualty insurance—covering commercial and personal lines such as fire, automobile, marine and casualty—specialty insurance solutions, reinsurance and life and health insurance.

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