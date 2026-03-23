Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Shares Down 12.3% – What’s Next?

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 701 and last traded at GBX 701. Approximately 4,428,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 395% from the average daily volume of 895,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 799.

Thungela Resources Stock Down 13.5%

The firm has a market cap of £888.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.36 and a beta of -0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 545.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 438.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

About Thungela Resources

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Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery. It also holds 85% of the Ensham Mine located in Queensland, Australia.

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