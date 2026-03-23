Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $385.33 and last traded at $380.85. 74,148,804 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 61,523,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.96.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk announced a joint Tesla–SpaceX chip-fab buildout in Austin (Terafab), which investors view as a strategic step to secure long-term chip supply for AI, robots and vehicles — a structural positive for Tesla’s autonomy/AI roadmap. Article Title

Elon Musk announced a joint Tesla–SpaceX chip-fab buildout in Austin (Terafab), which investors view as a strategic step to secure long-term chip supply for AI, robots and vehicles — a structural positive for Tesla’s autonomy/AI roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Chip-equipment and supplier stocks jumped on Terafab plans, supporting a broader sector rally that lifts Tesla as a major AI/EV growth name. This ecosystem response can amplify investor enthusiasm for Tesla’s long-term AI/robotics thesis. Article Title

Chip-equipment and supplier stocks jumped on Terafab plans, supporting a broader sector rally that lifts Tesla as a major AI/EV growth name. This ecosystem response can amplify investor enthusiasm for Tesla’s long-term AI/robotics thesis. Positive Sentiment: New Full Self-Driving (FSD v14.3) reports and product updates (including a lighter Semi redesign) are reviving narrative-driven upside tied to software/robotaxi potential — bullish for forward multiple assumptions if execution continues. Article Title Semi Redesign

New Full Self-Driving (FSD v14.3) reports and product updates (including a lighter Semi redesign) are reviving narrative-driven upside tied to software/robotaxi potential — bullish for forward multiple assumptions if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market forces — a tech rebound after easing geopolitical risk — are helping TSLA move higher; this is momentum-driven and not unique to company fundamentals. Article Title

Broader market forces — a tech rebound after easing geopolitical risk — are helping TSLA move higher; this is momentum-driven and not unique to company fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note Tesla will likely increase capex for the Terafab but that SpaceX and xAI participation could offset some burden — a mixed impact on near-term free cash flow versus long-term strategic control of chips. Article Title

Analysts note Tesla will likely increase capex for the Terafab but that SpaceX and xAI participation could offset some burden — a mixed impact on near-term free cash flow versus long-term strategic control of chips. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk escalated after the NHTSA upgraded its FSD probe to an engineering analysis covering millions of vehicles — a direct overhang on the autonomy narrative and a source of near-term uncertainty. Article Title

Regulatory risk escalated after the NHTSA upgraded its FSD probe to an engineering analysis covering millions of vehicles — a direct overhang on the autonomy narrative and a source of near-term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Cost concerns: multiple outlets flag that Terafab is capital-intensive (estimates range widely, with some analysts warning of very large multi‑year spend), which could pressure margins and valuation if timelines or returns disappoint. Article Title

Cost concerns: multiple outlets flag that Terafab is capital-intensive (estimates range widely, with some analysts warning of very large multi‑year spend), which could pressure margins and valuation if timelines or returns disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and heavy insider selling have been noted recently, and some broker updates (UBS downgrades/slashed forecasts) add downward pressure if execution or delivery trends continue to disappoint. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. New Street Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.84.

Tesla Stock Up 3.5%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 352.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 32.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Tesla by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,839,824,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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