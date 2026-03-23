Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.36, but opened at $48.25. Teck Resources shares last traded at $48.5760, with a volume of 1,364,597 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

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Teck Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.39. Teck Resources had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Teck Resources by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company’s operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

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