Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,483,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,719,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,273 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,450,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,847,000 after buying an additional 385,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,675,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,885,000 after buying an additional 692,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,957,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,262,000 after buying an additional 1,013,356 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.1%

MNST stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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