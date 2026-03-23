TD Securities Lowers Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$140.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBH. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$116.00.

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Premium Brands Stock Up 0.8%

PBH stock traded up C$0.72 on Monday, reaching C$87.32. 191,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,053. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$97.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$72.57 and a one year high of C$106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.54%.The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands

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Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate. The Specialty Foods segment consists of its specialty food manufacturing businesses, which contributes about two-thirds of the group revenue; the Premium Food Distribution segment consists of the company’s distribution and wholesale businesses; the Corporate segment includes the company’s head office activities along with its finance and information systems.

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