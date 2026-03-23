TD Cowen Lowers Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $92.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $136.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised Stifel Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $88.67 to $90.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

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Stifel Financial Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.00. 275,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, insider David Rubulotta sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $49,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,315.52. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 12,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2,383.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm’s main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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